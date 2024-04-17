BREAKING: Michigan State Loses Cornerback To Transfer Portal
Michigan State Football is expected to be active in the transfer portal this spring, but so far the only activity for the Spartans during the spring window has been guys leaving the program.
On Wednesday, redshirt freshman cornerback Eddie Pleasant III became the fourth MSU player to enter his name into the portal this spring, and the 23rd to do so since last season.
"I'd like to thank Coach [Jonathan] Smith and Coach [Demetrius] Martin, my teammates and the entire coaching staff at the University of Michigan State for giving me the opportunity to be a Spartan," Pleasant wrote on Twitter. "With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you!"
A member of Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class, Pleasant was a three-star prospect out of Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day who chose the Spartans over offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Utah, NC State, Iowa and Cincinnati, among others. Pleasant did not appear in any games for Michigan State in 2023, taking a redshirt year. He'll have four seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining whereever he continues his career.
In addition to Pleasant, Michigan State has lost three other players to the transfer portal this spring. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote and redshirt freshman running back Jaelon Barbarin — neither of whom participated in spring practice with the Spartans — each entered their names into the portal, along with redshirt freshman offensive lineman Braden Miller.
Since head coach Jonathan Smith was hired, Michigan State has brought in 11 players via the transfer portal, though all of those came during the winter window following the 2023 season. The Spartans are expected to add more help this spring at linebacker, defensive back, wide receiver and other positions as well heading into the 2024 season.
The Michigan State Spartan Football Spring Green and White Game (Spring Showcase) will be held at the High Cathedral of the Spartan Nation, Spartan Stadium, on April 20, 2024, at 2 p.m.
