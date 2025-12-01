The Pros and Cons of MSU Hiring Pat Fitzgerald
After firing Jonathan Smith, Michigan State is looking for its next head coach.
According to 247Sports.com reporters Matt Zenitz, Corey Robinson, and Justin Thind, the Spartans are expected to hire former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald to replace Smith.
Nothing has been made official by the university, but the move appears to be on the two-yard line. The expected move has been met with mixed reviews from Spartan fans.
Some fans are willing to see how Fitzgerald performs in his new role, while others find the move uninspiring and believe the Spartans are destined for mediocrity under him.
With Fitzgerald expected to become the next head coach at MSU, let’s break down why it would be a good move and why fans have the right to be concerned.
Making the case for Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald is the winningest coach in Northwestern history with 110 wins, so he knows what it takes to be successful at a program that has not been historically successful. MSU has, so finding a coach who can elevate its floor might be a good move.
The Spartans need someone to understand what being a Spartan is about, and Fitzgerald would know that better than Smith, being from the Midwest. He is well familiar with MSU, so he will understand how to run things in East Lansing.
Fitzgerald will bring a strong defensive intensity, as his Wildcats were always known for being strong on that side of the ball. He has developed professional talent, including cornerbacks Greg Newsome II and Adetomiwa Adebawore.
There is some young talent on the Spartans’ defense that Fitzgerald can help develop, should he keep them on the roster. Players like linebacker Jordan Hall and cornerback Aydan West would be excellent candidates.
The case against Fitz
Fitzgerald’s time at Northwestern ended poorly on and off the field.
He went 7-29 in his last three seasons after a strong start to his time in Evanston, and the program sank to the bottom of the Big Ten. For an MSU program that has been in the basement for a few years, that is not encouraging.
The Wildcats also dealt with hazing allegations in the football program under Fitzgerald, for which he was fired. He has since settled with the university.
MSU has undergone several scandals in recent years, which may make the optics of this hire rather poor.
Fitzgerald will need to hire the right offensive coordinator and compile a strong defensive staff to make things work, and MSU fans are tired of losing.
Will Fitzgerald turn the Spartans around and make the football program successful again?
