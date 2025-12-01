Spartan Nation

The Pros and Cons of MSU Hiring Pat Fitzgerald

Michigan State is expected to hire former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald after firing Jonathan Smith.

Carter Landis

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half at Spartan Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Pat Fitzgerald
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half at Spartan Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Pat Fitzgerald / Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press
In this story:

After firing Jonathan Smith, Michigan State is looking for its next head coach. 

According to 247Sports.com reporters Matt Zenitz, Corey Robinson, and Justin Thind, the Spartans are expected to hire former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald to replace Smith. 

Nothing has been made official by the university, but the move appears to be on the two-yard line. The expected move has been met with mixed reviews from Spartan fans. 

Some fans are willing to see how Fitzgerald performs in his new role, while others find the move uninspiring and believe the Spartans are destined for mediocrity under him. 

With Fitzgerald expected to become the next head coach at MSU, let’s break down why it would be a good move and why fans have the right to be concerned. 

Making the case for Fitzgerald

Pat Fitzgeral
November 17, 2012; East Lansing, MI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts to play during 2nd half of the game at Spartan Stadium against the Michigan State Spartans. Northwestern won 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images / Mike Carter-Imagn Images

Fitzgerald is the winningest coach in Northwestern history with 110 wins, so he knows what it takes to be successful at a program that has not been historically successful. MSU has, so finding a coach who can elevate its floor might be a good move. 

The Spartans need someone to understand what being a Spartan is about, and Fitzgerald would know that better than Smith, being from the Midwest. He is well familiar with MSU, so he will understand how to run things in East Lansing. 

Fitzgerald will bring a strong defensive intensity, as his Wildcats were always known for being strong on that side of the ball. He has developed professional talent, including cornerbacks Greg Newsome II and Adetomiwa Adebawore. 

There is some young talent on the Spartans’ defense that Fitzgerald can help develop, should he keep them on the roster. Players like linebacker Jordan Hall and cornerback Aydan West would be excellent candidates. 

The case against Fitz

Pat Fitzgeral
Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-Imagn Images / Jon Durr-Imagn Images

Fitzgerald’s time at Northwestern ended poorly on and off the field. 

He went 7-29 in his last three seasons after a strong start to his time in Evanston, and the program sank to the bottom of the Big Ten. For an MSU program that has been in the basement for a few years, that is not encouraging. 

The Wildcats also dealt with hazing allegations in the football program under Fitzgerald, for which he was fired. He has since settled with the university.

MSU has undergone several scandals in recent years, which may make the optics of this hire rather poor. 

Fitzgerald will need to hire the right offensive coordinator and compile a strong defensive staff to make things work, and MSU fans are tired of losing. 

Will Fitzgerald turn the Spartans around and make the football program successful again?

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on who MSU should hire when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Carter Landis
CARTER LANDIS