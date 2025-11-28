MSU Looks To Flip Miami (OH) Three-Star IOL
Getting down to the wire, Michigan State still has plans of flipping recruits. No matter how the rest of this season goes, MSU remains heavily active in recruiting. Whether it's offering to new players or looking to flip commits, head coach Jonathan Smith is doing everything in his power to save his job.
While it's not like flipping Jack Ziarko would take him off the table of being fired, Ziarko is a quality interior offensive lineman who could be a big addition to the team. He's a three-star player who's been committed to Miami (OH) since April, but that doesn't mean he's necessarily stuck with the Redhawks.
MSU Looks To Flip Jack Ziarko
In the modern era of college football, it seems like recruits flipping their commitment is almost a daily occurrence. Most of the time, it's a situation like this. Players like to make sure they have a scholarship and a future home, but once a "better" offer comes around, they feel obligated to say yes.
In this scenario, MSU isn't necessarily a "better" option for Ziarko, but that's all opinion-based. Ziarko is a Canton, OH native, so his decision to choose the Redhawks made complete sense. That's not to say he has to play in Ohio, but most kids dream of being able to play for their hometown school.
Ziarko stands 6'4'', 280 pounds, and has been off the table for quite some time. MSU isn't about to let that phase them, and while they may not be frontrunners to flip Ziarko, their extending an offer during the holiday season certainly made a lasting impression on the Hoover High Schooler.
MSU Emerged Late
According to 247Sports, no one has offered to Ziarko since he committed to the Redhawks on April 4. Prior to his commitment, he had plenty of offers from teams outside the Power 4 schools. Now, with MSU in the mix, he could be tempted to flip the script as the month soon flips to December.
On June 17, Ziarko returned to Oxford for his official visit with the Redhawks. Since then, he's been radio silent. All of a sudden, the Spartans emerged as coach Smith is looking to change everything.
Previously, Ziarko held offers from Kent State, Akron, Toledo, Fordham, and Air Force. Clearly, Michigan State is the biggest team out of those, but now that they've offered, other dominoes may soon follow as Ziarko is a Top 70 offensive lineman in the Class of 2026.
