Evaluating MSU's New GM Bryan Gasser and His Recruiting Background

Since taking over as Michigan State's head coach at the start of December, Pat Fitzgerald has been slowly but surely building his staff. While several roles still need to be filled, the Spartans addressed one of the most significant holes on their staff on Thursday night by hiring Bryan Gasser from Toledo as the program's new general manager.

The role has become vital in today's college football landscape, and here’s a look at Gasser's background and what he'll bring to Michigan State's recruiting efforts.

How Will Bryan Gasser Help Michigan State Recruiting?

On Dec. 18, Michigan State on SI's Jacob Cotsonika reported that the Spartans had hired Gasser to be the program's new general manager.

Michigan State is hiring former Toledo director of player personnel Bryan Gasser to be the Spartans' next general manager, a source has confirmed with Spartan Nation.



Gasser has an impressive resume. He began his coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant at Toledo. After five years with the Rockets, he moved to Iowa State as wide receivers coach, a role he held until 2018. He left the Cyclones to become Akron's offensive coordinator, a role he held until 2022.

In 2022, he served as an offensive analyst on Northwestern's staff, coaching alongside Fitzgerald, before leaving the Wildcats to return to Toledo in 2023, this time in a personnel role.

From 2023 to 2024, Gasser served as Toledo's Director of Player Personnel. Ahead of the 2025 season, he was named the program's general manager. During his tenure with the Rockets, Gasser delivered consistent results on the recruiting trail.

Shortly after taking over as the program's director of player personnel, Gasser helped land Toledo a top-five MAC class in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to Rivals. In the following years, he helped the Rockets secure the No. 1 class in the MAC in both the 2024 and 2025 cycles, including a top-70 nationally ranked class in 2024.

Despite Toledo not being a college football powerhouse, Gasser helped the Rockets land several highly touted prospects over Power Four schools during his tenure with the program. Given his success in the MAC, Michigan State fans should be excited about the talent he could bring to East Lansing with Big Ten resources.

In the 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles, the Spartans finished outside the Top 10 of the Big Ten rankings. In the 2026 cycle, they're currently on pace to do so once again.

However, with the upcoming transfer portal window, Michigan State still has time to bolster its class and improve its national and conference rankings. The portal will be both Gasser's and Fitzgerald's first significant test in East Lansing, and if the Spartans find success, their fans should be pleased with the new hires.

