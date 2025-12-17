Potential Michigan State Wide Receive Targets in the 2027 Class

New Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald has his work cut out for him as he attempts to rebuild the Spartans into a competitive Big Ten program, and bringing in elite talent in the 2027 class is going to be a key part of that effort.

The Spartans have needs across their roster, and wide receiver is arguably the most pressing. The good news is that Michigan State has already started targeting several players at the position. Here's a look at three wideouts the Spartans are pursuing, along with their current standing in each player's recruitment.

Three 2027 Wideouts Michigan State is Targeting

Although Fitzgerald hasn't been in East Lansing for long, and many of the initial offers that Michigan State extended to 2027 prospects came from the previous staff, there's still a strong possibility that the new Spartans staff is interested in these wideouts.

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) stiff arms Maryland defensive back Jalen Huskey (22) in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

1) Charles Britton

Charles Britton is a three-star wide receiver from Belleville High School in Belleville, Michigan. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 569 overall prospect in the 2027 class, the No. 81 wide receiver, and the No. 11 propsect from Michigan.

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) celebrates a first down run against Maryland in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Several Power Four schools are targeting Britton, but the Michigan native has shown interest in the Spartans throughout his recruitment and took an unofficial visit to East Lansing back in August.

As of right now, Rivals' recruiting prediction machine gives Michigan the best chance to win Britton's recruitment, but Michigan State is a close second. If Fitzgerald and his staff decide to make a push for him, there's a strong chance that the Spartans could end up landing the young wideout.

2) Dakota Guerrant

Dakota Guerrant is a four-star wide receiver from Harper Woods High School in Harper Woods, Michigan. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 54 overall prospect in the 2027 class, the No. 7 wide receiver, and the No. 1 player in Michigan.

Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) catches a pass against Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Michigan State has been targeting Guerrant for over two years, and the young wideout has taken five unofficial visits to East Lansing. While the change of staff likely made the Spartans fall behind in his recruitment, there's still plenty of time for Fitzgerald and the new staff to make up ground.

Rivals' recruitment prediction machine currently has Michigan as the clear favorite to win Guerrent's recruitment. However, the Spartans are still in the mix and have a real chance to land the No. 1 player in Michigan.

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Michigan State Spartans helmet sits on a bench during the second half game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

3) Trey Haralson

Trey Haralson is a four-star wide receiver from Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 196 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 24 wide receiver, and the No. 26 prospect from Texas.

Michigan State's Omari Kelly celebrates after a catch against Western Michigan during the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State has been recruiting Haralson for several months, and the wideout even traveled north for an unofficial visit with the Spartans last March. While several Texas programs are targeting the four-star, Michigan State remains in the running to land him.

Rivals' recruiting prediction machine gives the Spartans the fourth-highest odds to win Haralson's recruitment, behind Nebraska, Kansas State, and TCU. It will be interesting to see if Michigan State can pull Haralson out of Texas as his recruitment progresses.

