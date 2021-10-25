    • October 25, 2021
    College GameDay Heading to East Lansing For Top 10 Showdown

    ESPN's College GameDay will be in East Lansing for a battle of unbeaten top 10 rivals, Michigan and Michigan State.
    The premier destination for college football this weekend is East Lansing, Michigan.

    ESPN College GameDay will host their show this week outside of Spartan Stadium at Ralph Young Field, home of the Michigan State Spartans field hockey and track and field programs.

    This is the first time the GameDay crew has been in East Lansing since September 12th, 2015 when the Spartans defeated Oregon 31-28.

    The Michigan-Michigan State game is the first time both teams have been undefeated entering the matchup since 2010. It is also the first time since 1964 both teams were ranked inside of the Top 10 when they've met.

