Boston College Is a ‘Prove It’ Game for Spartans' Chiles
Aidan Chiles sat dejected in front of a microphone after Michigan State lost to Rutgers 41-14 to end the 2024 season. After that type of loss, it would have been pretty easy for Chiles to give some bland answers about how Rutgers just played better than his Spartans did and whatnot.
Jonathan Smith's opening line for his press conference after the game was literally "Credit to Rutgers, but we didn't play well enough to earn a win or earn a chance to continue on playing."
Instead, Chiles immediately started focusing on what is now this season and made a promise for it.
- "Things need to change," Chiles said after the Rutgers game. "To the fans that stayed at the game, through the game, through the whole season, this will not be the same next year and I can promise you that."
Well, through a relatively uninspiring 23-6 victory against Western Michigan, what truly looks that much different? There were some eerie parallels between this year's season opener and last year's. In both games, MSU's offense didn't score in the second half and the defense recorded a safety while playing lights-out.
- "We didn't do our job, simple as that," Chiles said after the WMU game about the second half. "It's frustrating, it's disappointing, but at the end of the day, we got the win, so I can't really be mad."
Against the Broncos, Chiles was fine --- just fine --- no more, no less. None of these throws were turnover-worthy, but MSU called a lot of very short passes near the line of scrimmage that are essentially auto-completions. Chiles completed 17 of his 23 passes, but only for 155 yards with one touchdown; one of the most OK stat lines ever.
What Chiles must do better
Chiles only had two throws all game against the Broncos, where he really sent it deep. One was to Brandon Tullis and really would've been a perfect throw if Tullis wasn't a running back --- the ball dropped just ahead of his fingertips. The other was another play where Chiles did a great job extending the play, but he simply overthrew a potential long touchdown to Chrishon McCray.
There's also the fumbles. It was an issue for Chiles last year, and he let the ball slip away twice against WMU, leading to one turnover.
The thing about Chiles is, even with the overthrows and fumbles and his 11 interceptions last year that led the Big Ten, he's flashed the image of what he can be. He makes a play or two a game that makes people believers, like his 26-yard designed run last Friday that was supposed to go to the right, but Chiles cut left for the big gain.
But how do you make believers knowers?
Chiles promised to make things different and to prevent undignified defeats at the end of the season. Well, one great way for a team to improve is for its starting quarterback to make a leap.
Why Boston College is the team to do it against
For MSU, there's really no better team for Chiles to show his improvement against than Boston College.
While the game was in the rain, it was still perhaps his worst game of the 2024 season. Chiles threw for 241 yards, but didn't throw for a touchdown (he did run for one) and handed out three interceptions.
This game can serve as a second chance for Chiles. He has several new advantages on his side, like a much healthier wide receiver room, better weather, and home-field advantage.
Are things truly different in East Lansing?
Anyone can go and say it or predict it. It'll be on MSU to go out and prove it.
