Michigan State vs. Northwestern: Five Predictions

1. Anthony Russo starts at quarterback

Yes that question still hasn't been answered as we're one day away from kickoff. Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker has kept everything quiet about who will play at most positions but especially at quarterback. My gut still says Anthony Russo.

2. Anthony Russo throws more touchdowns than interceptions

I know this isn't a stat that jumps out to most but I think is an important one for Michigan State to find success Friday night. Last season between Rocky Lombardi and Payton Thorne the quarterbacks threw 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Russo looks to improve on those numbers and limit the turnovers this season.

3. Kenneth Walker III will score a rushing touchdown on the first drive

One of the other disappointing parts of Michigan State's 2020 season was the run game, or lack there of. The Spartans running back's failed to reach the end zone rushing the ball last season. Mel Tucker brought in Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker III who had 13 touchdowns last season with the Demon Deacons. Walker scored in every games besides the matchup with #1 Clemson in week one of the season.

4. The Defensive Line sacks Hunter Johnson three or more times

The one position the Spartans didn't really get much out of the transfer portal this offseason was the defensive line outside of Duke transfer Drew Jordan. Michigan State will need to get Johnson uncomfortable early who has struggled in his college career and only appeared in two games for the Wildcats last season.

5. The Spartans allow less points than they did in any game last season

Last season Michigan State allowed the least amount of points when they played Northwestern in a 29-20 win last November. This year they one up that performance and the Wildcats don't reach 20 points this year.