    • October 13, 2021
    Michigan State Announces Four Game Day Captains: Indiana

    Jacob Slade, Xavier Henderson, Kenneth Walker III and Blake Bueter have been named captains for the Indiana game this Saturday.
    Michigan State announced this morning the captains for their week seven matchup against Indiana this Saturday.

    Jacob Slade, Xavier Henderson, Kenneth Walker III and Blake Bueter will be the captains for week 7.

    Slade is a redshirt junior that starts at defensive tackle for the Spartans, he has 17 tackles this season and one sack. Slade had almost half of those tackles in an eight tackle performance a few weeks ago against Nebraska.

    Henderson has been a captain every week for the Spartans, as the only player to do so. Henderson is a starter at strong safety and is currently tied for fifth in the Big Ten in tackles with 52 on the season.

    Walker doesn't need much introducing, the junior running back has been getting attention across the country as an early Heisman hopeful. Walker leads the country in many statistics including rushing yards and yards after contact.

    Bueter is a redshirt senior that has been in the Spartans since his redshirt season in 2017. Bueter is a second string left guard, but has appeared in five of the six games for the Spartans. 

    MSU Football

