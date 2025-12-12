Michigan State Offers Division II Transfer Wide Receiver

Now that the 2025 regular season has ended, the offseason transfer portal chaos has started. While the portal doesn’t officially open until January, several college football stars across the country have already announced their plans to transfer, and schools have started making offers to the top portal talent.

Michigan State and new head coach Pat Fitzgerald urgently need a successful transfer portal cycle, and the Spartans are off to a strong start by offering a Western Florida transfer who was one of the top Division II wide receivers in the country last season.

Michigan State Offers Western Florida Wide Receiver Transfer

On Dec. 11, Michigan State extended an offer to Corey Scott, a Western Florida Wide receiver transfer. Scott shared that the Spartans had offered him on X , writing, “Michigan State offered!!”

Scott was a member of the 2023 recruiting class. He had no stars coming out of Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, Florida, and ended up committing to and signing with Western Florida.

After redshirting his freshman year, Scott had a breakout season in 2024, where he caught 34 passes for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

His redshirt Sophomore season in 2025 was even better, as Scott was one of the top Division II wideouts in the country, catching 63 passes for 1,018 yards and four touchdowns. Now that he’s entered the portal, he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Interestingly enough, Scott isn’t the only highly regarded transfer leaving Western Florida, as his quarterback, Marcus Stokes, is also looking for a new team and is one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the entire portal.

Quarterback Marcus Stokes (2) looks to pass from his own end zone during the McKendree vs UWF football game at the University of West Florida in Pensacola on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The young wide receiver has already garnered interest from numerous Division I programs, with Iowa, Minnesota, UCLA, and Cincinnati all extending offers to him so far.

With Nick Marsh's departure, wide receiver has become one of Michigan State’s top needs as the transfer portal opens, and Scott would be a massive addition to the team.

The wideout doesn’t have a transfer ranking from 247Sports or Rivals yet, but he has the talent, athleticism, and size at 6’1”, 180 pounds to compete at the Power Four level.

The Spartans will likely face stiff competition from several programs for the transfer wide receiver. If Fitzgerald and his staff want to land Scott, they should try to get him to East Lansing for an official visit so he can see the program's facilities and hear what they have to offer in person.

It’s unclear when Scott will ultimately make his decision, but Michigan State’s offer at least gives the Spartans a chance to land the former Division II star.

