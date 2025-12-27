Michigan State Trending for In-State Recruit After Crystal Ball

New Michigan State football head coach Pat Fitzgerald has made significant progress in filling out his coaching staff, blending continuity with experience from elite programs.

While retaining defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins from the previous staff, Fitzgerald has also added proven assistants from high-level programs, including Iowa special teams coordinator Levar Woods and Alabama co-offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan.

With the staff largely in place, recruits have begun to take notice, and interest in Michigan State has picked up quickly.

That momentum continued when SpartanTailgate’s Corey Robinson placed a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of Michigan State for in-state athlete Lundon Hampton of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Earlier this month, Fitzgerald extended offers to several prospects across the state, with Hampton among those receiving an opportunity.

Jackson Lumen Christi's head coach Herb Borgan, left, talks with Lundon Hampton during the first quarter on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Although Hampton is currently unranked on 247Sports, Michigan State is not the first Power Five program to recognize his potential. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh have also offered Hampton, along with multiple Group of Five schools such as Marshall, Central Michigan, Southern Miss, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Western Michigan, Hampton, and Saginaw Valley State.

Hampton recently spoke with Allen Trieu of SpartanTailgate about the offer, and the opportunity clearly carried personal significance. While no commitment date has been set, the Crystal Ball projection signals that Michigan State has positioned itself well early in his recruitment.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

“I was very happy to talk with Coach Fitz,” Hampton said. “You could tell he was very excited to take on the challenge of turning this program around. His message for me was to stay focused on the little things and keep chasing my dream.

"This offer means everything to me. I grew up watching my cousin, Khari Willis, play for Michigan State and dreamed of playing there ever since.”

Lundon Hampton the Player

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald hypes up the Izzone before the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hampton is a 6-foot-2, 188-pound athlete who plays both running back and defensive back for Kenowa Hills High School in Grand Rapids. Michigan State has offered him as an athlete, with Fitzgerald and his staff continuing to evaluate which position best fits his skill set at the next level.

As Pat Fitzgerald continues to reshape Michigan State football, early recruiting momentum—particularly within the state of Michigan—suggests his message is resonating.

Securing a commitment from a prospect like Lundon Hampton would further validate Fitzgerald’s emphasis on rebuilding local pipelines and could mark an important step in the Spartans’ push toward long-term stability and success.

