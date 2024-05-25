Michigan State Football Offers Class of 2026 LB Tyler Heinle
Michigan State football has been leaving its mark in the recruiting department as of late, prpearing for the upcoming "visit season."
Spartans coach Jonathan Smith and his staff are extending offers to prospects of all levels of talent -- from four stars to no stars.
On Friday, class of 2026 linebacker Tyler Heinle announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he received his first Division I offer from the Spartans.
Heinle said he talked to Michigan State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi.
Rossi was one of the few coaches to not follow Smith over from Oregon State, as the defensive coordinator spent the last six seasons at Minnesota. Before that, he spent four seasons at Rutgers, so Rossi knows Big Ten football quite well.
Being the first Division I team to extend an offer to Heinle is huge for their chances of recruiting him. While the 6-foot-2, 199-pound linebacker is not yet rated, he has two years of high school to develop, and anything can happen in that amount of time.
Heinle posted 92 tackles, 14 for loss, a sack, and four forced fumbles for Grafton High School in Wisconsin last season.
Michigan State has already extended an abundance of offers to recruits within the class of 2026. While it's still early, the program has yet to earn a commitment from a class of 2026 recruit.
The Spartans only have five commits from the class of 2025, though, they have been on an upward trend in recent weeks. As more and more recruits make their visits to East Lansing this summer, that number will likely rise by the time the 2024 season rolls around.
While Rossi spent much of his coaching career on the East Coast, his experience at Minnesota and facing Big Ten competition for the last decade is crucial for his recruiting attempts in the Midwest. Recruiting linebackers in Big Ten territory like Heinle could be a good strategy for the first-year Spartans coach. He has already landed two linebackers in the class of 2025 in Charles "DJ" White and Di'Mari Malone, both of whom are in-state recruits.
