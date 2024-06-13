Jonathan Smith, Michigan State Football Have Their 4-Star 2025 Commit
The Michigan State Spartans earned a big-time commitment when they secured East Lansing High School running back Jace Clarizio. Clarizio was a three-star prospect, per 247Sports, and the 10th-best player in Michigan from the 2025 class.
On Tuesday, Clarizio was named a four-star prospect by On3. On3's Industry Ranking has Clarizio as the seventh-best player in Michigan and the 30th running back in the class. Overall, Clarizio is On3's No. 395 prospect in the class. Clarizio has an 88.75 grade.
On3 describes the Industry Ranking as, "a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. The On3 Industry Ranking is the industry's most advanced, complete and unbiased rating and ranking measurement."
"The On3 Industry Ranking weights the primary recruiting media services based on past performance data and overall scouting and recruiting coverage investment," the site reads. "The algorithm is weighted as follows: On3 (35 percent), 247Sports (35 percent), Rivals.com (20 percent), and ESPN (10 percent)."
ESPN has Clarizio listed as an 80 grade four-star recruit and the fourth-ranked player in the state, and Rivals lists him as a three-star.
The 6-foot, 190-pound spoke to Spartan Nation when he committed in May. Clarizio said he was improving his ability to run between the tackles, as opposed to bouncing runs to the outside. This habit stemmed from the gap in speed between himself and the other kids when he was growing up.
"I could always just run around everybody," Clarizio said. "But in high school ... the dynamic kind of had to change ... I realized, north and south, that's the best it's gonna get. Going north and south, you're going get the most yards because you're going straight, not going at an angle.
"That's the best way you can run the ball."
247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu evaluated Clarizio and called him an "all-around back" while writing he had "no glaring deficiences."
Clarizio went on his official visit to Michigan State the weekend of June 7. In attendance were fellow commits in linebackers Di'Mari Malone and DJ White, along with quarterback Leo Hannan. Top Spartan targets filled out the rest of the visiting roster.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.