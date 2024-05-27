MSU Running Back Nate Carter Excited to See Team's Development
Michigan State is starting all over again in many facets of its football program. Coach Jonathan Smith has brought a new offense to East Lansing. According to On3 Sports, running back Nate Carter has enjoyed the change to Coach Smith’s offense.
“The fact that Coach Smith brought an offense in here that’s a pro-style offense helps me improve my game, which I think will not only let me, but also this offense in general, continue to be strong,” Carter said. “So I love the offense. I’m excited about it. We’re going to make a lot of great plays, explosive plays.”
Carter notes the team’s attention to detail this spring and hopes it leads to success during the season.
“That was one of the main things we wanted to focus on this spring, is doing simple things right,” Carter said. “I think that we did that, offensively and defensively. It was a great competitive game, and it was a great atmosphere. Shout out to the crowd, the fans, everyone who showed up. It was just great to see everybody out there cheering on the Spartans in Spartan Stadium. It was a good day for us.”
“It all goes back to the details, and that’s what we’ve focused on,” Carter said. “This week of practice was focusing on the little details. As we were progressing throughout the spring and learning the offense, as things started to pick up, the details started to simmer. So we just had to take a step back and make sure that we focus on those little details.”
Carter has noticed a change in his teammates from last season and he hopes it continues.
“From the moment spring ball started to now, the energy’s been high,” Carter said. “Guys are excited. They want to come into the building. Guys have a smile on their faces. Coaches have a smile on their faces. We’re connecting more with the coaches on a personal level, not just on a football level. Those guys want to get to know us as men and help us grow as men.
“I think that’s what was missing last year. That’s what’s important for this staff is helping us grow not just as football players, but as men. You can see how we’re all having fun with the defense. Even when we’re competing out there, we’re having fun. We love each other, and we’re going to continue to keep building. As we continue to go through the summer and go through the fall and continue to grow in that aspect of building that team chemistry with one another. It really is a family, and that’s what we treat as--a family.”
