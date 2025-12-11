MSU Insider Speaks Out About Michigan Firing Sherrone Moore

Michigan State received some of the biggest news of the year following their firing of head coach Jonathan Smith, in which their in-state rivals, Michigan, fired their own head coach Sherrone Moore.

Many people have been speaking up about the ordeal, and two of the more prominent names have been Hondo Carpenter and Jonathan Schopp.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore leads his team onto the field for the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former has been one of the biggest sports journalists in the world, as well as a huge Spartan fan, while the latter is an established attorney.

Their arguments surrounding Michigan are fully laid out in the podcast below and a summary is provided further down.

Argument 1: The Big Ten Is Reset Coaching Wise

Greg Williams, left, shakes hands with Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald during an introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Under the big conference changes, many candidates for the Wolverines to hire for the head coaching position had been eliminated, and every Big Ten rival they have will be starting anew.

The Spartans will be in year one with Pat Fitzgerald, Penn State will be the same with Matt Campbell, Ohio State could end up in the same boat if Ryan Day leaves for the NFL, and Michigan will have a new coach.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The big singing days for the Wolverines are relatively gone with how many Head Coaches have been signed, and they now have to scramble, making for a clean slate in the Big Ten.

Potential candidates could be people like Brian Kelly, but the odds are very slim, and it would be a miracle if he ended up in Ann Arbor, and he might be the only way they improve; otherwise, they will probably end up with someone lax.

This could be good in flipping the script in rivalry games, and MSU could start winning much easier in such a scenario.

Argument 2: A Generational Shift Has Occured

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Now that Michigan is becoming more unstable because of the firing of Moore, and MSU is much more stable because of Fitzgerald, there is a big opportunity ahead for the Spartans.

In the much more money focused landscape of college football, MSU has a big head start and could even start getting players from Michigan from how much more appetizing their team is with such stability.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks during his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adding to the fact that the team has been given much more money to use with huge donations as of recent, the playing field is as even, or even tilted in the Spartans' favor, as it ever has been.

Michigan has never dealt with the MSU that they will have to face now, all because of the shift that occurred in the rivalry due to the coaching changes.

They also have a head start in recruiting, as while Michigan is searching for a head coach, MSU will be searching for talent, which is a good place to be in, at least in comparison.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald, right,, talks during his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. At left, MSU Athletic Director J Batt and MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz, center, look on. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

