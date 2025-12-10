Minnesota vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Dec. 10
The Purdue Boilermakers suffered their first loss of the season this past weekend when they fell to the Iowa State Cyclones by a final score of 81-58, causing them to drop to No. 6 in the AP Poll. The good news is, they're now in a great spot to bounce back when they take on unranked Minnesota on Wednesday night.
Minnesota upset Indiana over the weekend, but can the Golden Gophers pull off a second straight improbable win? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Minnesota vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Minnesota +19 (-110)
- Purdue -19 (-110)
Moneyline
- Minnesota +1400
- Purdue -4000
Total
- OVER 141.5 (-110)
- UNDER 141.5 (-110)
Minnesota vs. Purdue How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, December 10
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- Minnesota Record: 5-4 (1-0 in Big Ten)
- Purdue Record: 8-1 (1-0 in Big Ten)
Minnesota vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Minnesota is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games
- The UNDER is 8-0 in Minnesota's last eight road games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the last eight meetings between these two teams
- Purdue has won six straight home games vs. Minnesota
Minnesota vs. Purdue Key Player to Watch
- Braden Smith, G - Purdue Boilermakers
Braden Smith entered the season as the betting favorite to win the Wooden Award, but he has been unimpressive to start the 2025-26 campaign. He's shooting just 40% from the field while averaging 13.1 points per game. He has done a great job of dishing the rock, averaging 8.8 assists per game, but his shooting has to get better if Purdue wants to be a true contender for the National Championship.
Minnesota vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
I haven't seen enough from Purdue to trust the Boilermakers to win and cover this big spread. Braden Smith's poor shooting has been one problem, but they also rank just 115th in the country in defensive efficiency, evidenced by allowing Iowa State to put up 81 points against them in their most recent game.
At the end of the season, Minnesota won't find itself in the NCAA Tournament, but I don't think the Golden Gophers are as bad as the betting market is evaluating them. I'll take the points with Minnesota in this midweek matchup.
Pick: Minnesota +19 (-110) via Caesars
