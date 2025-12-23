MSU Legend Draymond Green Leaves Coaching Door Open

Former Michigan State forward Draymond Green is one of the most beloved figures in program history – and one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA.

Green, known for his fiery competitiveness and the occasional off-court issue, was a second-round pick of the Golden State Warriors in 2012 and carved out a role for himself on their mid-2010s dynasty. He has become one of the greatest defenders in NBA history.

December 28, 2012; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30, left) talks to small forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at ORACLE Arena. The Warriors defeated the 76ers 96-89. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

One of the traits that has allowed Green to remain in the league for so long is his basketball intellect. He is one of the smartest defenders of his time, and he sees the game on the floor like a coach.

MSU’s current head coach, Tom Izzo , has more years of coaching behind him than ahead, and the Hall of Famer will be 71 in January. However, Izzo does not plan to retire any time soon.

Mar 19, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo yells to his team during the second round of the NCAA men s basketball tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Basketball Ncaa Men S Basketball Tournament Round 2 | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

While we’ll continue to see Izzo on the Spartan sidelines, fans continue to speculate who will take over for him when he does eventually decide to call it a career. Green has been a popular name because of his closeness with Izzo and his intelligence for the game of basketball.

Green is still playing for the Warriors, but he didn’t shut the door on eventually succeeding Izzo when his playing career is done.

He spoke about coaching at MSU on the latest episode of ‘The Draymond Green Show.’

Draymond Green: Michigan State head coach?

Mar 21, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Draymond Green (right) and head coach Tom Izzo (left) watch during practice the day before the semifinals of the west region of the 2012 NCAA men's basketball tournament at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

“I’ve always said, ‘Hell no, I’m not coaching college basketball,’” Green said. “The reality is, as I get older, the more I think about it, the more I look at the landscape, it’s not a ‘hell no.’ I won’t rule out me one day coaching Michigan State because the one thing that’s for certain is, I absolutely love Michigan State.

"Right now, I don’t foresee it happening, but to say the answer is ‘no, I won’t,’ that’s not quite accurate, either. I’ll kind of leave it at that. Maybe one day, because I love Michigan State, and anything I can do to help that program, I’m usually willing to do.”

Green is beloved within the MSU athletics landscape, and many would celebrate him becoming the head coach, should that happen. It doesn’t sound like Green is interested as of now, but he isn’t saying no.

Draymond Green talked with reporters about having his number retired before the game against Duke Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State Basketball | Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

No one knows how successful Green would be as a head coach, but his intelligence and love for the university certainly give him an upper hand over other potential candidates.

It’s not remotely a possibility right now, but Green is never saying never.

