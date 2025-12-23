MSU Legend Draymond Green Leaves Coaching Door Open
Former Michigan State forward Draymond Green is one of the most beloved figures in program history – and one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA.
Green, known for his fiery competitiveness and the occasional off-court issue, was a second-round pick of the Golden State Warriors in 2012 and carved out a role for himself on their mid-2010s dynasty. He has become one of the greatest defenders in NBA history.
One of the traits that has allowed Green to remain in the league for so long is his basketball intellect. He is one of the smartest defenders of his time, and he sees the game on the floor like a coach.
MSU’s current head coach, Tom Izzo, has more years of coaching behind him than ahead, and the Hall of Famer will be 71 in January. However, Izzo does not plan to retire any time soon.
While we’ll continue to see Izzo on the Spartan sidelines, fans continue to speculate who will take over for him when he does eventually decide to call it a career. Green has been a popular name because of his closeness with Izzo and his intelligence for the game of basketball.
Green is still playing for the Warriors, but he didn’t shut the door on eventually succeeding Izzo when his playing career is done.
He spoke about coaching at MSU on the latest episode of ‘The Draymond Green Show.’
Draymond Green: Michigan State head coach?
“I’ve always said, ‘Hell no, I’m not coaching college basketball,’” Green said. “The reality is, as I get older, the more I think about it, the more I look at the landscape, it’s not a ‘hell no.’ I won’t rule out me one day coaching Michigan State because the one thing that’s for certain is, I absolutely love Michigan State.
"Right now, I don’t foresee it happening, but to say the answer is ‘no, I won’t,’ that’s not quite accurate, either. I’ll kind of leave it at that. Maybe one day, because I love Michigan State, and anything I can do to help that program, I’m usually willing to do.”
Green is beloved within the MSU athletics landscape, and many would celebrate him becoming the head coach, should that happen. It doesn’t sound like Green is interested as of now, but he isn’t saying no.
No one knows how successful Green would be as a head coach, but his intelligence and love for the university certainly give him an upper hand over other potential candidates.
It’s not remotely a possibility right now, but Green is never saying never.
Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University, where I graduated in May of 2022. He is currently a sports reporter for a local television station and is a writer covering the Michigan State Spartans