Celtics vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 19

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have been one of the best stories in the NBA this season, posting the No. 2 offense in the league while sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference even though Jayson Tatum (Achilles) has not played yet this season.

Tatum could return later on this season, and that would vault Boston into serious title contention, even though it’s currently in the top seven in the latest betting odds.

On Thursday, the C’s are road favorites against the Golden State Warriors, who appear to be locked into the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.

Jimmy Butler’s season-ending knee injury crushed the Warriors’ chances of competing for a title and Steph Curry (knee) has recently been out of the lineup. He’s listed as out once again for Thursday’s matchup with Boston.

The Warriors are 18-10 at home this season, but can they hang with a Boston team that is on pace to win 50-plus games?

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this nationally televised matchup on Thursday.

Celtics vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Celtics -5.5 (-108)

Warriors +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Celtics: -205

Warriors: +170

Total

213.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Celtics vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 19

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Celtics record: 35-19

Warriors record: 29-26

Celtics vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum – out

Warriors Injury Report

Seth Curry – out

Jimmy Butler III – out

Steph Curry – out

LJ Cryer – out

Kristaps Porzingis – questionable

Celtics vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Derrick White UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+111)



A little plus-money prop for this West Coast tilt?

Derrick White has struggled to shoot the 3-ball this season, knocking down just 32.5 percent of his attempts even though he’s taking 8.8 3-pointers per game.

While the volume for White could be a concern when it comes to this prop, Golden State is one of the best 3-point defenses in the NBA. The Warriors are seventh in opponent 3s made per game and ninth in opponent 3-point percentage.

White has shot just 28.7 percent from 3 since Jan. 1, averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers per game during that stretch. I think he’s a prime fade candidate on Thursday night.

Celtics vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

Golden State is five games under .500 this season against teams that are .500 or better, and I don’t see its offense keeping up with a Boston team that is No. 2 in the league in offensive rating.

The C’s are 10-7 against the spread as road favorites this season, and the Warriors have struggled since Jimmy Butler went down with a torn ACL, winning just four of their last 11 games.

Now, with Curry also out, it’s nearly impossible to back Golden State against a potential NBA Finals contender.

Boston, despite being without Jayson Tatum, has been an elite road team, going 17-10 straight up in the 2025-26 campaign.

I’ll back the C’s to get their road trip started on a high note on Feb. 19.

Pick: Celtics -5.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

