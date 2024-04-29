Projecting Michigan State Men's Basketball 2024-25 Starting Lineup, Rotation
Michigan State men's basketball has turned the page on the 2023-24 season, a campaign that began with Final Four and Big Ten championship aspirations but fell well short of the mark.
Fifth-year seniors Tyson Walker and Malik Hall's college careers have come to an end, while fellow seniors A.J. Hoggard and Mady Sissoko will use their final season of eligibility elsewhere after entering the transfer portal. That's opened roster spots MSU's incoming freshman class, as well as the addition of former Omaha forward Frankie Fidler, who committed to head coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans last week.
As of late April, MSU has 12 of 13 available scholarships accounted for. Izzo and his staff have made some quiet inquiries in the transfer portal about acquiring additional help at center, but so far the Spartans haven't found a fit at that spot. With that in mind, here's a look at Michigan State's roster, projected starting lineup and rotation heading into the 2024-25 season:
Projected Starting Lineup:
PG.) Jeremy Fears Jr. — Sophomore
SG.) Jaden Akins — Senior
SF.) Frankie Fidler — Senior
PF.) Xavier Booker — Sophomore
C.) Jaxon Kohler — Junior
Spartan Nation's Analysis:
Michigan State will bring a lot of experience into next season, with three out of four starters having at least a full season and a half of college ball under their belt. The pair of sophomores, Fears and Booker, showed flashes of their potential during their rookie seaons last year. We're giving the nod to Fears over rising junior Tre Holloman as a starter, due to his natural leadership ability and five-star potential. Adding Fidler allows Akins to play more of his natural position as a shooting guard, adds length to the Spartans' starting lineup and gives MSU a scoring option from the wing spot. It's our belief that Michigan State expected big things out of Kohler a year ago, but foot surgery prior to the start of the 2023-24 season dashed those hopes. If the big man can make a leap in his third year in East Lansing, that will shore up the Spartans' glaring issue at center from the year prior. Meanwhile, Booker's potential in his second season of college basketball is off the charts. It would shock no one if the sophomore stretch-forward is this team's best player next year.
Rotational Players:
G.) Tre Holloman — Junior
F.) Coen Carr — Sophomore
C.) Carson Cooper — Junior
Spartan Nation's Analysis:
All three of the players above will be regular parts of Izzo's rotation in 2024-25. Holloman took a big step between his freshman and sophomore season, and while he had a couple shaky performances down the stretch last year, he also displayed that growth regularly. If he continues to improve, Michigan State's backcourt could be among the best in the country. Meanwhile, Coen Carr showed off his uber athleticism in spades a year ago. The next stage of his development is improving as a defender and developing a jumpshot, so that's he's not just a one-trick pony on offense. Carr is another player who oozes potential. Finally, Cooper is going to continue playing a big role for the Spartans in the frontcourt. The junior had some excellent defensive stretches for MSU last season, but his limitations as an offensive threat are well-documented. Cooper may not ever be an offensive weapon for the Spartans, but if he can improve his touch around the rim that will be a positive progression.
Reserves:
G.) Kur Teng
G.) Jase Richardson
F.) Gehrig Normand
F.) Jesse McColloch
Spartan Nation's Analysis:
It's be interesting to see how Izzo utilizes the rest of his scholarship players. Freshman guard Kur Teng and redshirt freshman forward Gehrig Normand are classified as excellent shooters and could grow into larger roles if that comes to fruition on the court. Jesse McCulloch, likewise, is a floor-stretching big who features a good jumpshot. Jase Richardson's potential is high, but minutes could be tough to come by in Michigan State's loaded backcourt. We expect to see all these guys play at some point next year, but it'll be up to them to carve out a role for themselves.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.