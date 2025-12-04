Previewing Michigan State’s Matchup With Duke

The number seven-ranked Michigan State Spartans are now 8-0. On the season after beating Iowa 71-52, their best start to a season since 2015-2016.

Against Iowa, the Spartans played a very physical brand of basketball. Crashing the glass and playing great defense against one of the best offenses in the Big Ten. The Spartans would have 37 total rebounds compared to Iowa’s 18, as well as 13 rebounds being offensive. The season Iowa has shot 51.4% from the field and 37% from three. Against MSU, the Hawkeyes were 35% from the field and 30% from three.

Michigan State has three wins against top 25 teams (Arkansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina). If those games were tests, then on Saturday Duke will be the final exam.

Duke

Duke is coming off a big win against the reigning champion Florida Gators. In the final 20 seconds of the game, sophomore forward Isaiah Evans hit the go-ahead three, and the Blue Devils were able to hang on, winning 67-66.

Duke is the fourth-ranked team in the country, led by freshman phenom Cameron Boozer. Boozer is a projected top-three pick in the upcoming NBA draft, and it's easy to see why when you watch him play. He leads the Blue Devils in points (23.6), rebounds (9.3), assists (3.7), and steals (1.7). He is going to be a very difficult player that both Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper will have to guard.

Keys for Michigan State

Michigan State and Duke have a lot of similarities; both are very physical, fast-paced teams that rebound and defend very well. The key to this game will be the outside shooting.

Michigan State, at the beginning of the season, wasn't a very good three-point shooting team. Since the Kentucky game, the Spartans have been shooting the ball a lot better. Now, Michigan State shoots a combined 33% from beyond the arc and Jaxon Kohler and Jeremy Fears shoot over 40%.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., right, scores as Iowa's Kael Combs defends during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke has also had some struggles shooting from the outside, but has managed to shoot more consistently over the past few games. Duke has shot 36% from three, and Caleb Foster and Darren Harris both shoot over 40% from three.

Michigan State will also need to cut down on the turnovers. Iowa gave them problems on the defensive side of the ball, as Iowa's defense created 14 turnovers. Duke is almost unstoppable on the fast break and Michigan State will need to protect the ball to limit Duke’s fast break opportunities.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on how you think National Signing Day went for Michigan State when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .