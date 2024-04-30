VIDEO: Michigan State PG Jeremy Fears Shows Off Progress In Recovery
Amidst a season of highs and lows for Michigan State men's basketball in 2023-24, there was also a scary situation involving freshman point guard Jeremy Fears.
While home for Christmas break this past December, Fears suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg when an assailant armed with a handgun entered a residence and opened fire on Fears and a group of friends. The injury ended the freshman's debut season at MSU after just 12 games.
Fortunately, Fears is progressing well in his return to health, and the second-year Spartan posted an encouraging update on his Twitter account on Monday.
In the video above, Fears can be seen leaping off that left leg to which he suffered the gunshot wound for a one-handed dunk. In the months following his injury, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo marveled how quickly the youngster was recovering.
"Jeremy's had unbelievable progress," Izzo said back in mid-February. "He's shooting now and doing things I never thought he'd do. There are some guys who are quick healers and some guys that aren't quick healers. He is a tremendously quick healer."
At the time of Izzo's comments, Fears had transitioned from walking on his own without crutches to jogging in water to rebuild strength in his leg. Izzo said MSU expected the 19-year-old to have a mostly full spring and summer to get healthy and improve as a basketball player, and it appears the freshman remains on track for that. Izzo said in February that Michigan State was seeking a medical exemption redshirt for Fears from the NCAA, in order to preserve a fourth season of collegiate eligibility for the freshman.
"We're going to try to do that. I don't know if he'll ever use it or need it. I don't know what's going to happen in the future," Izzo said. "Right now, I think we've got 40 year old's playing in some football leagues, so we should be able to petition and get something. It seems like everybody else can. His circumstances are more than deserving of that."
Despite difficult circumstances, Fears has maintained a positive attitude through much of his recovery. The freshman could be seen getting involved in team huddles during timeouts this past season, and was one of the most vocal players on the bench as well.
"Jeremy's a unique kid, man," Izzo said. "He's still in those huddles, he's in those timeouts, he's at the halftimes. He's always got something to say that's right on, and I appreciate that about him."
