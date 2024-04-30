Former 4-Star Michigan State Spartans Football Commit, Andrew Dennis, Enters Transfer Portal, Back on MSU Rader?
While many disparage the current transfer portal system, and rightfully so, it does offer unique possibilities for college programs.
Such is the case with Michigan State Football and former four-star Mount Pleasant (Mich.) offensive lineman Andrew Dennis, who at one time was one of the highest-rated commitments in the Spartans' 2024 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder decommitted from MSU in the wake of former head coach Mel Tucker's firing, and eventually signed with Illinois in February. However, after going through spring practice with the Fighting Illini, Dennis has entered the transfer portal, citing "a desire to be closer to home" according to 247Sports' Allen Trieu.
The fact that Dennis reportedly has a desire to play football closer to home makes this an intriguing development for Spartan fans to follow. If Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and new offensive line coach Jim Michalczik are at all interested in the Mount Pleasant native, it stands to reason that they'd have as good a shot as any program at bringing Dennis back into the fold in East Lansing.
Originally committing to Michigan State in early April 2023, Dennis was one of the most vocal and active recruiters in MSU's 2024 class, continuously reaching out to other prospects the Spartans were interested in to try to convince them to come to East Lansing. However, that changed once Tucker was fired in October 2023 and the majority of his coaching staff was not retained, including previous Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, whom Dennis has grown close to.
"As everyone knows, the fear of the unknown is scary," Dennis wrote in a social media post announcing his decommitment from MSU. "When you are a recruit and trying to plan your future, it is even more so. After patiently monitoring the situation and many conversations with my parents and everyone who has supported me through this process, at this time I have decided to decommit from MSU and reopen my recruitment."
When he first committed to Michigan State, Dennis was a 'hidden gem' of a high school prospect. Ranked No. 717 at the time of his commitment, the Mount Pleasant native skyrocketed all the way up to No. 264 by the time he signed with Illinois.
It will be interesting to see if Smith and Michalczik pursue here. If not, Dennis could wind up at nearby Central Michigan if he truly wants to play close to home, or perhaps one of the other directional schools.
