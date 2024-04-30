3 More 2025 NFL Draft Prospects For Michigan State
The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone, and Michigan State Football had one player selected in fifth-year senior center Nick Samac (No. 228 overall, 7th Round, Balitimore Ravens). Several other Spartans will have opportunities at the next level as well, having signed as undrafted free agents or received invites to NFL minicamps across the league.
Looking ahead to next year's draft, we looked at the Top 3 most likely MSU players to hear their names called next spring. Now, lets look at an additional three players who have a chance to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft
Offensive Lineman Tanner Miller — 6th-Year Senior
Perhaps a little undersized at 6-foot-2 and 297 pounds, Miller makes up for it with a vast level of experience and know-how. Transferring to Michigan State after five years at Oregon State, the sixth-year senior has appeared in 40 career games, making 14 starts for the Beavers. Miller has played all three positions, center and both guard spots, at the college level, giving him the kind of versatility NFL teams covet. In 2024, he'll start at center for the Spartans, giving him a chance to direct MSU's offensive line from the trenches. Miller was a second-team All-American and first team All-Pac 12 selection in 2023, and another strong season in East Lansing will grab the attention of professional scouts.
Wide Receiver Montorie Foster Jr. — Redshirt Senior
It seems more and more wide receivers are getting taken in each subsequent draft, and that's good for Montorie Foster Jr. The redshirt senior is coming off a breakout season in 2023, in which he led the Spartans with 43 receptions for 576 yards and three touchdowns. Foster has excellent speed and showed a knack for getting open in the intermediate level of the secondary, averaging 13.6 yards per reception during his career. Although slight of frame at 185 pounds, at six feet tall Foster provides a good-sized target for quarterbacks.
Running Back Nate Carter — Redshirt Junior
Unlike wide receivers, it's becoming more and more difficult for running backs to carve out roles in the NFL. However, Carter has a lot of qualities that will help him stand out amongst the pack. The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder has good speed and the strength to run through arm tackles, and he's also a very good pass-catcher out of the backfield, which has become almost a necessity in today's NFL. Despite playing in an offense which struggled to run the football, Carter still managed to average 4.3 yards per carry (798 rushing yards on 185 attempts) last season for Michigan State. It remains to be seen how quickly head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff can improve the Spartans' rushing attack, but Carter can catch some NFL interest with another good year in the Green and White.
