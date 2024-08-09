2025 4-Star Power Forward Set to Visit Michigan State
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo said he wants to make another deep tournament run before he retires from Michigan State.
Coach Izzo and the Spartans had a disappointingly early exit from the NCAA Tournament this past spring. He has already added multiple immensely talented players to this year’s roster via the transfer portal to try and make a deeper run in next year’s NCAA Tournament.
Izzo was able to land small forward Frankie Fidler. According to 247Sports, Fiddler was a four-star athlete in the transfer portal. Fiddler was one of the top players in the transfer portal and will undoubtedly be a welcomed addition to Michigan State’s roster, which has had significant turnover heading into the upcoming season.
Although he has previously shied away from overusing the transfer portal, Izzo has found success in the portal this offseason. However, he now turns his attention back to the recruiting trail to continue stockpiling top talent for a potential tournament run in the future. Michigan State was listed as one of the final schools for one of the best players in the 2025 recruiting class. Izzo plans to make a positive impression when the talented recruit arrives in East Lansing next month.
Cam Ward is a four-star power forward in the 2025 recruiting class and recently named Michigan State one of his top schools of choice. Ward listed Michigan State along with Alabama, Florida State, Kansas State, Marquette, Maryland, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt and Virginia as the schools he would be choosing from to begin his college basketball career.
However, he will soon be visiting a handful of schools nationwide. Ward has visits set up with Kansas State in mid-September, followed by visits to Maryland, Michigan State and lastly, Alabama in mid-October.
The 6-foot-6 power forward from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is one of the top 50 prospects in the 2025 recruiting class and is one of the primary prospects on Coach Izzo’s radar and would be a significant asset in Coach Izzo’s quest for another National Championship. Ward is set to visit East Lansing September 27-29, per Colby Giacuubeno of MADE Hoops.
