Indiana vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 13

Indiana is coming off a close game against the undefeated Nebraska Cornhuskers, ultimately falling short by a score of 83-77. They have another tough test ahead of them on Tuesday night when they face the No. 12-ranked Michigan State Spartans.

Michigan State also lost to Nebraska, but has since won two straight games against USC and Northwestern.

Let's die into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten showdown.

Indiana vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Indiana +5.5 (-110)

Michigan State -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Indiana +220

Michigan State -275

Total

OVER 140.5 (-110)

UNDER 140.5 (-110)

Indiana vs. Michigan State How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 13

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Breslin Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Indiana Record: 12-4 (3-2 in Big Ten)

Michigan State Record: 14-2 (4-1 in Big Ten)

Indiana vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Indiana is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games

The UNDER is 6-1 in Indiana's last seven road games

Michigan State is 17-3 straight up in its last 20 home games vs. Indiana

The UNDER is 4-1 in Michigan State's last five games

Michigan State is 1-4-1 ATS in its last six games when set as the favorite

Indiana vs. Michigan State Key Player to Watch

Lamar Wilkerson, G - Indiana Hoosiers

Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 20.3 points per game this season, which is in the top 30 in the country. He's also averaging 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He's been lethal from three-point land, sporting a three-point field goal percentage of 42.1%. If he gets hot from three, it's tough to hang with the Hoosiers.

Indiana vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick

I'm going to back Indiana as an underdog in this spot. The Hoosiers are one of the best shooting teams in the country, ranking 22nd in effective field goal percentage. Not only are they great offensively, but they have what it takes to shut down the Michigan State offense as well.

The Spartans are primarily a two-point shooting team, and now they'll face an Indiana team that allows their opponents to shoot just 45% from two-point range, which is the 15th-best mark in college basketball.

That's bad news for the Spartans, who are already outside the top 100 in effective field goal percentage.

Pick: Indiana +5.5 (-110) via FanDuel

