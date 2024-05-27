2026 TE Jack Janda Speaks on Relationship with MSU
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff have remained active on the recruiting trail. They’ve prioritized in-state players as they look to rebuild their football program. Coach Smith has been in close contact with tight end Jack Janda from Detroit. Janda is undoubtedly interested in joining the Spartans, as he has already visited East Lansing three times.
“Ten out of ten interest in Michigan State,” Janda said. “I love it at Michigan State, and I’ve really enjoyed seeing what they’re building in East Lansing. Coach Jonathan Smith has a family atmosphere, and I like his football philosophy.”
Janda says his relationship with Michigan State Tight Ends Coach Brian Wozniak.
“I love Coach Woz (Wozniak),” Janda said. “We talk twice a week, every week during the contact periods. His NFL development is a big thing for me. He has (Luke) Musgrave and a couple other guys in the league already. Jack Velling is going to be one of if not the best, tight ends in the entire country this season.”
According to On3 Sports, Janda says he enjoyed his time at spring practice.
“I was really able to watch and lock into Coach Woz when I was there for spring practice, and he’s just a great coach in drills,” Janda said. “He makes it fun if you’re doing things right, but he’s also all business to get the most out of you. He does a good job of finding his players’ strengths and weaknesses and putting them in the best position possible. I was able to talk to Jack (Velling) and a few other players who have played or are playing for him, and everyone respects him.”
Janda, a Michigan native, says MSU is at the top of a list of prominent football programs.
“Michigan was obviously a big offer for me, growing up in Michigan and watching them turn it around the last couple years,” Janda said. “They’re near the top with MSU right now. Oregon was a great offer, too, with them coming to the Big Ten. It’s far, but I could also come back here and play games here if I went there. I want to check out Cincinnati and Indiana some more, too. I think both of them are on the upswing.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.