Big News Coming Soon From Top Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Target
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has made 2025 guard Trey McKenney his top priority on the recruiting trail, right next to top forward Niko Bundalo. McKenney fits the bill of the Izzo point guard, and he's from Flint, Michigan, a place where Izzo has found numerous gems.
Now, McKenney is nearing his decision. He recently told 247Sports' Travis Branham that he is nearing his cut-list. Among the schools that he said stood out was Michigan State.
"I like them," McKenney told Branham. "I have been talking to them pretty much all of high school so I am planning to go down there and try to build a relationship with the team."
Along with the Spartans, in-state arch rival Michigan was another school he named as a standout.
"[Head coach] Dusty May has been pretty cool," McKenney said. "I like him. I am trying to get down there for a visit so I am trying to build a relationship with that coaching staff."
McKenney placed a strong emphasis on what might have been considered a dark-horse contender in Georgetown.
"I am probably going to go back for an unofficial in the fall during September or October," McKenney said. "I like him [head coach Ed Cooley]. He was a winner at Providence so him trying to make me a priority, trying to build the program at Georgetown again. I am going to keep my eye on them."
McKenney is the No. 3 player at shooting guard in the 2025 class, per 247Sports, and the No. 16 ranked overall recruit in the class.
On3's scouting report highlights what makes McKenney special, and why Izzo has coveted his abilities.
"Trey McKenney is a strong-framed guard. He has a sturdily-built base and a plus wingspan. McKenney had great feel for the game. He is an adept, multi-level scorer," the report reads. "He has range that extends beyond the arc, he shoots with consistency and good balance. What he lacks in burst, he makes up for with pace. Has a solid straight-line handle. He is a solid passer and can get his teams into sets.
"While he might not be the optimal height as an off-guard, McKenney is a tough and sound defender. He uses his strength and his toughness well when guarding the point of attack. He is instinctive in the passing lanes. McKenney is a productive player on both ends of the court, consistently making plays."
McKenney told 247Sports he will announce a decision "somewhere in the winter."
