Despite Duke Loss, MSU Thrives in Non-Conference Gauntlet

Michigan State is no longer undefeated after a home loss to the Duke Blue Devils, 66-60.

The Spartans battled hard for much of the game, but MSU could not overcome Duke and its star talent. Future NBA Draft pick Cameron Boozer proved to be too much as the Blue Devils remained undefeated.

Duke was one of several elite basketball teams the Spartans played during this non-conference schedule, and many fans would have been happy if the team went 2-2 in that stretch.

Instead, Tom Izzo’s team went 3-1 with a close loss to one of the best teams in the country in those four games.

What do MSU’s results in its games against Arkansas , Kentucky, North Carolina, and Duke say about it?

It shows the Spartans have serious national championship aspirations.

Michigan State: Title Contenders?

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Duke during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Izzo often schedules some of college basketball’s best teams, but his teams rarely have showings as they did during this stretch. The Spartans went 3-1 against teams that are also vying for a national title.

The Spartans have been good in the past decade, but this is the best shot the team has had at Izzo’s second title in a long time. Izzo has had good teams, but this one gives him his best chance at another ring.

Dec 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo stalks the sideline during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

MSU outworked the Razorbacks in early Nov for its first impressive non-conference win, edging a team with better length and more athletic players. John Calipari had no answer for freshman Cam Ward, who had his coming-out party in that game.

The Spartans got their first Champions Classic victory in three years against the Wildcats in mid-November, dominating Mark Pope’s squad in every facet of the game. MSU handled Kentucky more easily than it ever has.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, center, huddles with the team during the second half in the game against Duke on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU also dominated North Carolina on Thanksgiving, beating the Tar Heels for the second consecutive season in late November. UNC has NBA talent, so it was impressive that Izzo’s team won the game so comfortably.

The Spartans’ first loss of the season came at the hands of a talented Blue Devils team, which makes sense, considering they have not beaten Duke since 2020. It was back-and-forth for much of the contest, but MSU was not able to hit important shots down the stretch.

Despite that loss, the Spartans solidified themselves as serious national championship contenders. They will go into March with one of the best resumes in the country, as long as everyone stays healthy.

Izzo knows he has a team that can compete for his ninth Final Four. Can the team win it all?

