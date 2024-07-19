Big Opportunity with Top Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Target in Late July
So far, Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith has made good on his promise to re-establish his program's presence on the recruiting trail in the Midwest. In the 2025 class, Smith has secured seven recruits from the state of Michigan, one from Wisconsin, and two from Ohio.
Looking ahead to 2026, Smith has been upping the ante. The Spartans are pursuing elite four-star Ohio linebacker Cincere Johnson hard. Johnson can play in the middle, and with his size, he could be a stand-up rush end in Joe Rossi's defense. Another standout recruit that the Spartans are targeting is four-star safety Kaden Gebhardt.
Gebhardt, a Olentangy High School product, is the No. 17 safety in the class, per 247Sports, and the No. 8 player in the state of Ohio, behind other big-time Ohio targets Johnson, defensive lineman Jamarcus Whyce, and the top recruit in the state in offensive tackle Maxwell Riley.
The Spartans just took a big step in their recruitment of the top safety. Gebhardt announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will be attending SpartanDawg Con on July 27.
The event will host numerous events and recruits and alums. Spartans commit Derrick Simmons will be in attendance, as will top tight end target Lincoln Keyes, who is also a class of 2026 prospect.
"I'm just looking forward to catching up with all of the coaches," Keyes had told me. "I mean, we've talked a lot, but I haven't been up on campus in around like, two months. So it'll be good to get back up there and talk in person and just catch up."
Gebhardt stood out at a Penn State camp this summer, 247Sports' Tyler Calvaruso wrote.
"Gebhardt is a potentially perfect fit for the "Lion" role in Tom Allen's defense with his size and speed," Calvaruso wrote. From a strength and physical build perspective, Gebhardt looks like he is ahead of the curve in his development. He is close friends with former high school teammate Ethan Grunkemeyer, a Nittany Lions freshman QB."
Gebhardt was left "impressed" from a visit to Spartans' Big Ten rival Wisconsin earlier this summer. However, it looks like no one has emerged as the frontrunner just yet. SpartanDawg Con will be a big opportunity for Smith's staff to make a good impression and potentially put Michigan State ahead.
