Michigan State Linebacker Who Suffered Scary Injury vs. USC Gives Positive Update
The college football world got great news on Sunday.
Michigan State linebacker Wayne Matthews III tweeted that he was doing much better after suffering a scary injury against USC on Saturday night. Following a play late in the first half of the Trojans' 45-31 win, Matthews was down on the field and not moving. He remained down for more than 10 minutes while being attended to by trainers. Eventually, he was placed on a backboard and carted to a waiting ambulance that drove him to a Level 1 trauma center in L.A.
It was an incredibly emotional scene as both teams kneeled on the field, and Michigan State players were visibly in tears. The two sides came together after the game for a joint prayer.
On Sunday, Matthews tweeted a positive update to his supporters saying, "Thank you for all your prayers and support! I’m doing a lot better now! I’ll be back in no time."
Matthews was able to fly back to East Lansing on the team plane after the game as well.
Here's hoping for a speedy recovery for Matthews after such a scary incident.