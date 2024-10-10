BREAKING: MSU Basketball Lands First Commit of 2025 Class
South Lakes forward Jordan Scott, a 2025 four-star, wanted to go to a program that would work him hard and make him a better basketball player.
He had a decision to make between three teams -- the Michigan State Spartans, the Maryland Terrapins, or the Virginia Tech Hokies. Fortunately for head coach Tom Izzo, Scott chose the Spartans.
Scott is the No. 52 overall prospect in the class, per 247Sports. He is the No. 11 small forward in the class.
This is the Spartans first commitment from the 2025 class. It has been long awaited, as the Spartans were close, but lost out on, several elite recruits and priority targets. Scott is the prototypical Izzo player. He is smart, tough, and wants to be coached hard.
A modern forward, Scott has a very good 3-point shot and he is a three-level scorer. One might say he has guard-type skills as a ball handler and facilitator.
247Sports' Adam Finkelstein evaluated Scott and described him as a "big wing with versatile potential on both ends of the floor."
"In addition to his positional size, he's a very active wing rebounder, has good defensive metrics, a developing shooting stroke from behind the three-point line, a good feel for the game, and an understanding of how to play within the team concept," Finkelstein wrote. "Overall, Scott has size, two-way tools, and overall instincts that translate up levels, and thus clear long-term upside, but he's farther away physically than most four-star prospects and thus going to require some patience before he can build up his body to play through the level of contact he's going to see at the next level."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.