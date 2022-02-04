Detroit Cass Tech 2023 defensive end Jalen Thompson includes Spartans in his 'Top 10'

The four-star defensive end cut his list by over half today.

Detroit Cass Tech 2023 four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson has been one of the most sought-after recruits in the state of Michigan receiving 23 offers thus far.

This afternoon, Thompson released his 'Top 10' list of schools in his recruitment going forward.

The list included Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Arkansas, Michigan, Kentucky, USC, Cincinnati, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

Thompson opened up on what went into his 'Top 10' and why he chose these schools over his other offers.

"I'm really focusing on teams I can have a great relationship with, that feels like a family," Thompson said. "I also want to go to a school that competes at a high level with a coach who knows what they're doing."

This has been a common theme the last few weeks, defensive end recruits are heavily involved with the Spartans in the 2023 class and newly hired defensive pass rush specialist, Brandon Jordan is a huge reason why.

"I've been talking to coach Jordan here and there; he seems like a really cool guy."

Thompson has yet to meet coach Jordan in person but has had a few phone calls with him. He plans to change that soon.

"I want to visit the only three schools in my 'Top 10' I haven't visited yet, Penn State, Arkansas and USC. I also want to go back and visit Kentucky, Georgia and Michigan State."

Gearing up for his senior season at Michigan high school football blue-blood Detroit Cass Tech, Thompson is hoping to make a decision on college in the coming months.

"I would like to commit sometime in April, I think that would be best for me."

Thompson is a four-star prospect and the 200th ranked prospect according to the On3 consensus rankings. He is also the second ranked player in the state of Michigan as well as the 28th ranked defensive lineman.