Michigan State’s 2026 Class in Danger of More Flips
Michigan State football has had a very disappointing season at 3-6, and is winless in the Big Ten. Even with the team not playing up to par, fans were looking forward to a top 30 recruiting class coming to East Lansing next year. Now, that same recruiting class has fallen down the rankings in recent months.
Back on October 6th, four star wide receiver Tyren Wortham had announced his decommitment from the program, four months after flipping him from UCF. According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Wortham was the top recruit in Michigan State's next class.
He was slotted at 248th overall, the 42nd-best wide receiver, and ranked 34th among players from Florida. Rivals has him as a four-star recruit (129th overall), as does ESPN (290th overall). 247Sports still gives him a three-star rating.
Michigan State also lost a commit from rising four-star linebacker Braylon Hodge back in October. Hodge is now ranked 274th overall in his class on the 247Sports Composite and 350th in the Rivals Industry Rankings.
With the Spartans losing two of their best recruits in Wortham and Hodge, Michigan State has fallen to the 37th-ranked recruiting class for 2026. Now it seems there could be more players who could decommit from Michigan State.
Jordan Vann
Recently, Greg Smith of ON3, had released his stick or flip piece that highlighted potential players who could flip their commitment to a different school. Smith added defensive back commit Jordan Vann to the list as a potential flip candidate.
“Middletown (Ohio) High defensive back Jordan Vann has been an interesting prospect this cycle. Virginia did a great job early to snag his commitment. But he flipped to Michigan State back in June following an official visit there. But powered by a strong senior season, he’s still getting new interest.”
“That includes from Iowa. He was offered by the Hawkeyes recently and quickly set up a visit to check them out in person for Oregon weekend. Iowa hosted a big visitor weekend for the key matchup and Vann is the big flip target on campus. ”
“Iowa’s strong history with defensive backs and Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith being on the hot seat will make this intriguing. I’d certainly put Vann on flip watch by National Signing Day.”
Samson Gash
Samson Gash has been another recruiting riser in the 2026 class. The four-star wide receiver from Detroit Catholic Central has been seeing more offers from high-level programs.
Recently, Gash has taken a visit to Tuscolusa to watch Alabama take on LSU. It's hard to blame Gash for taking a visit as Alabama is ranked fourth in the country, and is one of the favorites to win the national championship.
Senior ON3 college football writer Steve Wiltfong wrote, “The Michigan State four-star receiver commit will take an official visit to Alabama for the LSU game. The Crimson Tide offered Gash in the summer so this is not a new relationship and as Alabama pushes towards an SEC title and the College Football Playoff they’re a program to watch for Gash.”
Michigan State's recruiting class has taken some unfortunate loses. The way the season has looked this year, the recruiting class might get worse before it gets better.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to let us know your thoughts on how Chrishon McCray has played this season when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.