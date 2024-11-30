Elite DB Flip Details What Sold Him on MSU
The early signing period is approaching fast and the 2025 recruiting cycle is coming to a close. The Michigan State Spartans have taken some blows to end the recruiting cycle, like losing tight end commit Emmett Bork and running back Jace Clarizio.
That being said, they have also made some gains. They flipped Illinois running back Zion Gist and most recently, they managed to flip three-star cornerback Terrance "Deuce" Edwards from West Virginia.
Edwards was a priority target early in the cycle and the Spartans were in his top-3 at the time of his commitment, when he ultimately chose the Mountaineers. However, the recruit was clearly shaken and the Spartans maintained contact and kept up the pressure.
He was in attendance for the Spartans' fifth win of the season and from there it looked like the green and white was in a good spot with Edwards.
He recently told 247Sports about what went into the flip. He said that conference prestige played a big role.
"Playing in the Big Ten is the peak of college football," Edwards said. "Great games and great history each week. It's a new team with a chance to create history and a legacy for myself."
This answer is not uncommon. Recruits understand that the best conferences and the best competition can only help their prospects for the NFL. Scouts will linger around and during the evaluation process, they'll be looking at where you played and what kind of talent you lined up against.
With the Big Ten expanded to include programs like Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Washington -- the sense of competition is heightened. As is the quality.
Edwards described very close relationships with cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, safeties coach Blue Adams, and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, too. All three have been very good recruiters, considering the factors going against them this cycle.
The staff sees the 6-foot-1 defensive back as more than just a prospect with plenty of potential. His grit and toughness are traits that head coach Jonathan Smith wants to build this program off of. Form a completely new identity.
As Edwards told the site, those expectations can sell themselves.
