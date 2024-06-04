EXCLUSIVE: After Recent Official Visit, Michigan State is 2025 Priority Target CB LaRue Zamorano's Top School
Three-star cornerback LaRue Zamorano is one of the best defensive backs that the Michigan State Spartans are targeting in the 2025 class. Zamorano recently took his official visit to East Lansing on May 31 -- and now Michigan State is "the top school" on his list.
Zamorano said Michigan State flew out his family -- mother, father, grandmother and four siblings included. Zamorano lauded the Spartans for laying out the "red carpet."
"Most schools usually give you a certain amount of people that you can bring," Zamorano told Spartan Nation. "I appreciate everything they've done for me so far."
Zamorano had visited Michigan State once before, but that was on an unofficial visit. He said that several things made an impression on him this time around.
"To be honest, what stood out to me most was interacting with the players," Zamorano said. "Them telling me their side ... taking me under their wing and stuff like that, so, that was really what stood out to me the most, and also -- how much the coaches think I'm a priority at their school."
Zamorano said the player he spent the most time with over the weekend was defensive lineman Jalen Thompson.
"I got to relate with him on some things, and he showed me around the city, show me what their apartments looked like," he said. "He took me to his apartment and we played some [video] games together and he told me how much he liked it there, we talked football."
Spartans cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin has played a big role in the prospect's recruitment. Zamorano previously told Spartan Nation that Martin believed in him -- something very important to Zamorano.
Martin's relationship with Zamorano's family, specifically his father, also named LaRue, which "means a lot" to the young corner.
"They know a lot of the same people out in the Los Angeles area, because they are both from over there," Zamorano said. "My dad is from Los Angeles and Coach [Martin]'s from Pasadena, so they know most of the same people around that area ... [Coach Martin] is like an uncle to me. My whole family bonded with him."
Zamorano said he wants to make a decision before his senior season. He is the No. 40 cornerback in the 2025 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
