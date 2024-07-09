EXCLUSIVE: Elite Jonathan Smith, MSU Football RB Target Sounds Off on Spartans
Kory Amachree is one the top running back in the 2026 class from Michigan. He is the eighth-overall player in the state and the No. 30 running back, per 247Sports.
The Haslett High School product is a 12-minute drive from his hometown Michigan State Spartans. But that doesn't ensure they will have a better chance at getting him, he told me.
The Spartans have been interested in Amachree for some time, even before the Jonathan Smith era began in East Lansing. Amachree said he knew an offer was coming from the previous staff, but when the new staff came in, he was brought in for an unofficial visit in February and that was when they offered him.
"I was happy about that," Amachree said. "It was defnitely great. I mean, every offer is a great opportunity, I wouldn't say it was completely different from like, any other offer, because obviously I still have to evaluate everything."
Amachree has been in touch with Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha, whom he said is a down-to-earth, genuine person.
"He's always gonna keep it real," Amachree said. "I think that's one of the big things about him, it's that I know his story. So you know, we feel each other on more than football type of basis."
Geography is not the only thing that ties Amachree to the Green and White. Amachree's father, Opuene, played running back at Michigan State under head coach George Perles. Amachree said his father has given pointers when it comes to playing the position.
"As long as it goes for fundamentals, he really just tells me to like, stick to the fundamentals," Amachree said. "He always tries to help me with my vision and ever since I was a kid he's always been throwing me stuff, just like random little stuff like that like focusing on my fingers and the little things it takes to be a running back and catch the ball and stuff. He's always been kinda drilling what it means to be a running back into me ever since I was a little kid."
When it comes to the recruitment, however, he said his father stays out of his ear.
"He tries to make it more of my decision, obviously he's going to give me a little bit of guidance here and there, but, to be honest he's not really heavy on helping me out with it," Amachree said.
Amachree said he is more of a complete running back, able to receive, shake defenders, or go through them. He has track speed, but wants to get faster for the next level. He said he wants to win a championship in college.
Amachree holds 29 offers, including Wisconsin, Arizona State, and Purdue, to name a few. His brother Nakai plays running back at Bowling Green.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
