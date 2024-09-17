EXCLUSIVE: Elite OL Target Recent MSU Football Visit
Davison's Ben Nichols is a top priority for the Michigan State Spartans' 2026 recruiting class. Head coach Jonathan Smith wants to make the Spartans a top destination for the state's best talent. Nichols would be a huge get.
The No. 17-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class, per 247Sports, is being heavily recruited by offensive line coach Jim Michalczik. He was in attendance for the Spartans' second home game of the season this past Saturday, a 40-0 drubbing of Prairie View A&M.
I spoke with Nichols at Davison High School on Monday, where he recapped his most recent visit to East Lansing.
Nichols, like the other recruits, was shuttled to the field to be on the field during warmups. A large swath of recruits, coaches and current and former players had gathered. I saw it with my own eyes. Basketball alums in attendance for grind week made their presence known.
For example, there is a picture circulating of NBA star Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2028 Spartans quarterback target Donald Tabron II. The weather was just about perfect for football -- and a sales pitch for East Lansing, on Saturday.
It was a good visit for Nichols, but what made this one different than any other unofficial?
"I got a decent amount of time to sit down and talk with Coach M and coach [Jacob] Lail," Nichols said. "Also talked to Coach Smith. It was a good time."
Michalczik has drawn praise from just about every offensive line recruit I've spoken to. That includes those who ultimately didn't choose Michigan State. Nichols named how much Michalczik cares as something that stood out.
"And also how much he knows football," Nichols said. "I mean, he's been through it, he has done the same process he coached at Oregon State and then now [Michigan State]. Coached at lower divisions, higher divisions, I mean he knows a lot about it. ... He's coached a ton of guys, put a ton of dudes in the league."
Nichols described Smith as straight-forward.
"He's a very get to the point guy, which I like," Nichols said. "When he talked to me, he came over out of warmups and just let me know that I'm a very high recruit with them and they want me."
