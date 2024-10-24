EXCLUSIVE: Elite Spartans Target Shows Why He Is So Sought After
Three-star linebacker CJ Sanna of Olentangy will be a top priority for not just Michigan State, but a lot of programs as his recruitment comes to a close in the final months of 2025. But for now, the 2026 prospect is one of the biggest risers in the class and he just attended the Spartans win against Iowa.
Speaking with Sanna, you will be taken by his immense football IQ, which is among the highest of any recruits I've spoken with. He broke down defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's defense against the Hawkeyes.
"Against Iowa, they were bringing a lot of pressure," Sanna said. "All night long. That stand-up rush end definitely adding a lot. I don't know, those linebackers ... Coach Rossi told me going into that game they wanted to beat out that team physically. And right off the bat, you could tell those linebackers were hungry and they came in to hit. I think they did beat them out physically."
Sanna said he would likely be a traditional off-ball linebacker in the middle for Rossi. At an athletic 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, he also has the intangibles that make one wonder if he could wear the green dot for Rossi. If he were to choose the Spartans.
"He said he likes his guys tall and fast," Sanna said. "We haven't talked about it too much, but to my knowledge, I'd be staying in the middle."
Sanna said his speed and instincts are his strongest abilities. Though it is the cause of "over-pursuing," he said. Not a bad issue to have for a sideline-to-sideline linebacker, which, by the way, is what you need to be if you want to play at the level beyond college.
"When I see the ball, I kind of just trust my eyes and attack it as fast as I can," Sanna said. "It's brought me a decent amount of success this season."
Decent amount of success -- try six Power Four offers in the first month of the season alone, including Michigan State.
Sanna has a good chance of being bumped to a four-star with more film. He is the No. 32 linebacker in the 2025 class, per 247Sports.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.