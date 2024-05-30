EXCLUSIVE: How a Legendary College Coach's Style Impacts High School Team
Frank Beamer is considered one of the best college coaches in the history of college football. He arrived at Virginia Tech to helm the Hokies in 1987 and didn't stop leading them until 2015.
Beamer won numerous Big East and ACC conference titles and marquee victories in the Sugar and Orange Bowls -- back when bowl games were considered among the most prestigious accomplishments. Beamer coached 16 first-team All-Americans, including All-Pro quarterback Michael Vick. Beamer's Hokies were a win away from a BCS national title in 1999, but they fell short in the 2000 Sugar Bowl to Bobby Bowden and Florida State.
Beamer coached defensive back Loren Johnson from 1995 to 1998. Johnson played in the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl in his time as a Hokie. Johnson now coaches for Highland Springs High School -- and has won five state titles. Johnson's son Brennan is a top 2025 recruit and a target for Michigan State. Johnson says his father has borrowed plenty from his time playing "Beamerball."
"He loves Frank Beamer, he looks up to him," Johnson said of his father when he spoke to Spartan Nation. "He does a lot of his stuff ... A lot of the things he did at Tech, he brought that to the high school ... We're big on special teams just like Frank Beamer was big on special teams, I would say he has shaped this program in a way around the Virginia Tech program in the late 90s, when he played ... We practice like a college practice, we'll have periods, we do everything like a college. We'll have some study, we'll have morning workouts, everything at Highland Springs is like a college, so when you get to college, you're built and you're prepared for it."
Coach Johnson has produced NFL talent, including New York Jets 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton, Arizona Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch, Seattle Seahawks safety K'Von Wallace, and former San Fransisco 49ers wide receiver Isaiah Winstead.
"Those type of guys, when they got to college, they were already prepared," Johnson said. "Because the practice in high school was ran like a college practice. So I think [Coach Johnson] does a good job at that, preparing kids."
