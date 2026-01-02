‘Super Excited’—First Major January Signing Breaks Club Record
Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur forward Brennan Johnson for what’s been confirmed as a club-record deal.
The 24-year-old scored the winning goal for Spurs in last season’s Europa League final against Manchester United—one of 18 goals he scored across all competitions, the most of any player, for former manager Ange Postecoglou.
Johnson’s not been able to have the same impact in north London since Thomas Frank assumed control, starting just six Premier League matches from a possible 19 while totalling just 601 minutes—the equivalent of less than six full games.
It’s perhaps no surprise that Johnson has opted to accept Palace’s offer of a long-term contract, swapping north London for south in a deal that is rumoured to be worth around £35 million ($47.2 million).
Johnson: I’m Really Happy to Join Palace
“I’m really excited and I’m really happy. Crystal Palace are such a great club, one that I’ve always admired,” Johnson, who will wear the No. 11 shirt, told club channels. “It’s a great time for me to be here and join the journey that this club is on—I’m super excited.”
Manager Oliver Glasner credited the club for “making this happen so quickly,” while outspoken chairman Steve Parish said of the transfer: “I’m delighted that Brennan has joined us at Crystal Palace—an exciting young talent with an excellent recent record in domestic, continental and international football.
“We feel we are the perfect place for Brennan to continue his already impressive journey, and his arrival bolsters our attacking options in what is proving our busiest season to date, competing on numerous fronts including, for the first time, in Europe.”
Johnson spent just under two-and-a-half-years with Spurs, having signed a six-year contract in September 2023 when £47.5 million was forked out for his services. He scored 27 goals in 107 matches across all competitions, largely from the right wing, and his maiden season saw him top the club’s assists charts with 10.
Internationally, Johnson has 42 caps with Wales to his name and he’s expected to play a major part in his country’s push to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Craig Bellamy’s side must negotiate the playoffs to book their spot in the tournament being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico—Bosnia and Herzegovina are first up in a two-legged affair before the winner takes on either Italy or Northern Ireland in a one-off final.