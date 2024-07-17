EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Commit's Mindset at Recent Summer Competition
2025 tight end Jayden Savoury is a prototypical "basketball" player tight end. He was a June commit for the Michigan State Spartans and the second from Orchard Lake St. Mary's High School. He competed in The D Zone's 7-on-7 shootout Tuesday, and I caught up with him at the event.
Savoury told me his approach to the competition was to go out there and play.
"Just going out there, getting some reps with my team," Savoury said. "We got a new offensive staff so, you know just been going out there and trying to get the reps down, trying to learn the plays. Playing against great competition. We tied the second game, won the first game, so we got a good outing so far."
Savoury said he expects tight ends coach Brian Wozniak to give him homework for his upcoming senior season.
"When the season starts to get closer, he's gonna tell me what to do, what not to do, how he's trying to get me better and all that," he said. "He's been reaching out though, we've been talking and getting a better relationship."
Savoury garnered tons of attention after just one season of high school football, quickly establishing himself as the No. 1 tight end in the state. 247Sports' Allen Trieu projects Savoury to be a "Power 4 starter."
"Did not play high school football until his junior year," Trieu wrote in his evaluation of Savoury. "Standout basketball player whose skills on the court translate well over to football. Shows body control and the ball skills and hand-eye coordination to high-point the ball and win in jump-ball situations. Fluid mover who shows suddenness for a bigger body. Lined up in a variety of spots including the slot and in the backfield. Limited reps as a blocker display baseline physicality. Still has to get stronger and improve technique there. Very natural athlete who will be a receiving mismatch and potential vertical threat as a move-tight end but also shows enough glimpses as a blocker that he can become a very well-rounded player. Considering how quickly he picked up the game and how much more he can still learn and develop, his ceiling is high."
Savoury looked good in the 7-on-7, despite the lack of contact and lack of line play. Savoury showed a lot of fluidity with his route running, and he caught some big-time passes through traffic, utilizing his large catch radius. The mismatch was definitely there.
Savoury is the No. 47 tight end in the class, per 247Sports.
