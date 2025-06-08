EXCLUSIVE: Logan Nagle Breaks Down Upcoming Official Visit to MSU
The Michigan State Spartans are entering the second week of official visit season, which will wrap up with visits on June 20.
On this final visit date, the Spartans are expected to host seven players, including one of the most underrated defensive line targets in the 2026 recruiting class. That prospect is Logan Nagle from DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, New Jersey. Nagle is a three-star who has already started his official visit season and will close it out with the Spartans. He will have visited Indiana, Boston College, Pitt and North Carolina State as well.
Prior to his official visit, the talented prospect caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"I'm really looking forward to learning more about them," Nagle said. " From the players and coaches to their defensive scheme. I can’t wait to hang out with some of their players and learn all about their program. "
There will be multiple conversations that the talented three-star is expected to have, including a conversation with two of the Spartans' most important coaches on the staff for him and in his recruitment.
"I'm looking forward to talking with Coach Legi (Suiaunoa) (defensive line coach) and Coach (Joe) Rossi (defensive coordinator/linebackers coach). It’s gonna be great to learn more about their defense and their D-line with them."
This visit, being his last, is extremely important as one of the only things that will follow is his verbal commitment.
"They are one of my top schools, and my last official visit, and I’ll be making my decision sometime after, so it’s very important to me," Nagle said.
The official visit process is a huge deal and extremely important for Nagle.
"I already took OV’s with Indiana and Boston College, and have Pitt and NC State before my Michigan State one. OVs are an important factor to me and will definitely help me with making my decision. Just by being able to learn more about the programs and better my relationships with their coaches."
While there is a timeline for his commitment, Nagle has yet to set an exact date.
"I plan on committing sometime soon after my OV’s, no exact date yet," Nagle said.
The Spartans are among his top schools even before his visit.
"Michigan State is one of my top 3 schools, so they stand pretty high with me before the OV, just can’t wait to get back there," Nagle said.
