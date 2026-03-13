MSU Finds New Name for Assistant RBs Coach Position

Michigan State football has a new name on its football staff.

According to the team's official staff directory online, the Spartans have hired Grover Bortolotti to be the team's new assistant running backs coach. That job had previously belonged briefly to Travis Russell , but he appears to now be the assistant tight ends coach at Missouri, according to his Twitter/X bio .

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Grover Bortolotti (43) carries the ball during the second half as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) pursues at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bortolotti has a strong connection to the MSU of now. He played at Wisconsin, where he was a reserve running back for former Badgers running back coach Devon Spalding , whom Michigan State hired this offseason to the same position. He ended up playing in 45 games across a five-year career in Madison, mostly playing special teams. Bortolotti ended up receiving five carries for 48 yards.

Plenty of these assistant positional coaching positions tend to come to these younger coaches who are trying to get their foot in the door. Bortolotti is another addition to the staff who fits this mold and one who has seen how a Big Ten program operates for a fair amount of time.

More on RB Situation for MSU

Nov 15, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano (2) fakes a hand off to running back Cam Edwards (0) the Air Force Falcons in the first half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Bortolotti is going to be coaching what is perhaps the deepest position group on the Spartans' roster this upcoming season. Michigan State was extremely busy adding talent at the position in the transfer portal this winter, taking three different running backs to make up for the losses of Makhi Frazier (portaled to Ole Miss) and Elijah Tau-Tolliver (exhausted eligibility).

The biggest addition was UConn transfer Cam Edwards . He was one of the most productive backs in the country in 2025, regardless of level, after he ran for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Huskies, who are independent in football, played three ACC teams (beating eventual conference champion Duke), so the competition Edwards faced was decent.

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Jaziun Patterson (4) runs with the ball asIowa State Cyclones' linebacker Beau Goodwin (34) goes for a tackle during the fourth quarter in the Cy-Hawk football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU Now Has Crowded Room

Then there is Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish and Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson . Parrish totaled 779 scrimmage yards as a true freshman, so there's some nice upside there. Patterson adds more depth, as he has totaled 858 rushing yards during his four seasons as a contributing backup for the Hawkeyes.

MSU retained some talent as well. Brandon Tullis , who was getting RB2 reps for much of 2025, is back. It also held onto scholarship guys Jace Clarizio (who nearly ended up at Alabama) and Zion Gist, who both redshirted as true freshmen last season. With a new-and-hopefully-improved offensive line, the hope is that the ground game gets going for the Spartans again next fall.