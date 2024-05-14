EXCLUSIVE: Michigan State 2025 Commit Emmett Bork Talks Coach Wozniak, Why He Chose MSU
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has been on a roll for the last 48 hours. On Sunday, he earned his third 2025 commit, three-star linebacker Di'Mari Malone.
On Monday, Smith secured his fourth commit, three-star tight end Emmett Bork.
Bork is the No. 13 player in the state of Wisconsin and the No. 74 tight end in the class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound recruit has good route running ability and national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu touted Bork's ability to create separation and catching the ball in contested situations.
Bork spoke with Spartan Nation just after he committed. He said he had a good connection with tight ends coach Brian Wozniak.
"I've been in contact with Michigan State this bring," Bork said. "I decided to take a visit there this past weekend, Coach [Brian] Wozniak was over at my school, it was great connecting with him. Then I took the visit, I loved it. I thought that I fit into the program super well, love the coaching staff. I fit into the offense super well. I thought what better places is there than Michigan State, so I decided to take the opportunity -- made my decision, made my commitment to Michigan State.
"I like Coach Wozniak a lot. He's really easy to talk to -- great guy. He played tight end at Wisconsin, so he's got a lot of experience playing tight end. I think he's a great coach. Great guy to be around, not only a great coach from talking to him, but also a great person. It's been great talking to him, great getting to know him, building that relationship with him."
Bork said he liked the proximity Michigan State had to his home in Oconomowoc. He called it an easy drive. Bork cited Michigan State's use of the tight end position and fitting into the offense as a key reason for his commitment.
Bork felt Smith was the right head coach for him.
"I like what Coach Smith has got going," he said. "I like what he had in the past at Oregon State and kind of bringing that and translating that over to Michigan State. So I think it's going to be a great time getting in the program and getting into the offense and fitting in really well."
