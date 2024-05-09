EXCLUSIVE: Spartan Target OL Drew Nichols on Strengths, Places to Improve
So far, Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has two players from the 2025 class committed to his program. He is looking to add a third in Murrieta Valley three-star offensive lineman Drew Nichols.
The first commitment was three-star quarterback Leo Hannan of Servite, California. The second was in-state Orchard Lake St. Mary's three-star linebacker DJ White.
Both players represent a recruiting goal for Smith.
Hannan was the validation of Smith's previously established West Coast pipeline, something he built during his tenure at Oregon State.
White was Smith's first in-state recruit of the 2025 class, which is one step along the way to achieving his goal of re-establishing Michigan State as a recruiting power in the state of Michigan and the Midwest as a whole.
The West Coast pipeline could still produce for Smith when it comes to Nichols.
Nichols is the No. 95 player in the state of California, per 247Sports.
The California native told Spartan Nation about his strengths on the gridiron.
"Coaches have told me I have a motor," Nichols said. "I finish plays really well. I got a chip on my shoulder, I like to hit people -- I'm not shying away from hitting. I'm pretty athletic, I have good feet, I pull pretty well. I'm fast -- I'm pretty fast, I ran a 5.1 forty. [My coach] calls me a cerebral player. He said I'm a really smart guy and I can learn fast. So, that's a big deal."
Nichols also told Spartan Nation what he wants to improve on going forward.
"I need to bend," he said. "I feel like bending and my stance and getting out and making, getting good contact right away is something I can definitely [work on]. And that just comes with strength and getting used to my body and all that. I'm totally working on just power off of contact, you know, being able to bend better and being able to play low a bit ... I feel like I will be able to make some more plays."
Nichols is scheduled for an official visit to East Lansing on June 7.
