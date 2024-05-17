2025 Spartan Commit Jace Clarizio is a Michigan State Legacy
Michigan State football not only landed the top running back in the state in class of 2025 prospect Jace Clarizio, but it gained a Spartan legacy.
Clarizio, who committed to Michigan State on Tuesday, is the son of former Spartan running back/defensive back Craig Johnson, who played for Michigan State from 1985 to 1988 and was a member of its 1988 Rose Bowl squad.
Johnson was the backup running back to Spartan great and two-time consensus All-American Lorenzo White.
Johnson and Clarizio recently joined "The Drive with Jack Ebling" to discuss Clarizio's commitment.
Johnson said Clarizio was also considering Wisconsin and Pitt.
"They were really recruiting him hard," the former Spartan said. "And when he went to the visits, they showed him a lot of love and showed him the role that he would play on their team. But when he told me that he was going to choose Michigan State, I was overjoyed, overwhelmed. And I just started barking -- you know how we used to do back in the day with the Spartan Dawgs? I just started barking."
Clarizio is a hometown kid who plays for East Lansing High School.
"I feel like it's just a great opportunity to stay home, play in my hometown city in front of all the people I grew up with," Clarizio said. "Just feel like everyone's going to look out for me, I feel like it's just a great opportunity for me and my family."
Clarizio will be right where he wants to be as a member of the Spartan program.
"I always grew up a Spartan fan, I've always bled green my whole life," he said. "That's just what it's been, and this has always been my dream to be a Spartan and continue the legacy and create my own legacy here."
Johnson looks back on his career at Michigan State fondly and could not be more excited to see what's in story for his son's career with his alma mater.
"It was definitely a blessing, and I will never forget those times, and I always will cherish those times," Johnson said, "and I pray that my son has just as much fun or more than I did."
