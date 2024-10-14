EXCLUSIVE: MSU Football Target Learned Key Lesson From Recruitment
The Michigan State Spartans recently offered linebacker Karsten Busch of Kentucky, a versatile player with a 6-foot-3, 223-pound frame that could likely do whatever is asked of him within the front seven.
Busch has 10 offers from programs of varying pedigrees, SEC, Big Ten, and others. I recently spoke to Busch who I found to be a very insightful prospect and one who knows how the game works -- on the field and in recruiting.
Busch is a 2026 prospect, which means he has only been contacted directly by coaches since June when the direct contact period opened. The direct contact period marks a huge shift in a player's recruitment.
Coaches and schools up the pressure, and it is when the real relationships and connections are built. It is also when the real pitches come and a prospect can sort through the contenders and the pretenders.
Busch told me what he has learned most since the direct contact window began.
"I'd say the biggest thing I've learned is just like, how to be patient with all of it," Busch said. "You get calls from a school or you contact the school, they're not going to be interested in you right away. It's like, their first thing is to get to know you. That's what I didn't know -- like when I first started getting recruited it was like, go here, bang offer. But as it goes on and people don't really know you yet, they want to get to know you and they want to know about your grades, how you interact with your team. The biggest thing I've learned also is when coaches are recruiting, guys come to watch you games but they know you can play already so the main thing they are watching is how you are leading, how you interact with your teammates, coaches. How you are as a person, what your character is."
Busch said that he is a looking for a program in which he can connect with the people.
"I just want to have a relationship where it's like I have known them for more than just a few months," he said.
Busch said that Michigan State does it "the right way."
"They just want to play football and win games."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
