EXCLUSIVE: MSU Target Talks Former NFL Star-Turned-Recruiter
DeMarco Murray is the running backs coach for the Oklahoma Sooners, his alma mater. When he was a player for the Sooners, he was a two-time first-team All-Big 12 and broke the 1,000-yard mark as many times as well.
He was a third-round pick and had a seven-year career with three NFL teams -- the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tennessee Titans.
That pro career was decorated, as Murray was named the 2014 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-Pro after rushing for 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was also a three-time Pro Bowl selection.
In January of 2020, Murray became the Sooners' running backs coach. Now, he is targeting 2027 Pennsylvania running back Jance Henry. Same as the Michigan State Spartans.
I spoke with Henry, who said that he has been in contact with the former All-Pro. Henry said that Murray and Oklahoma will be in attendance for some of his playoff games with Central Valley.
"When you look at guys like that, it just opens it up a lot," Henry said. "You feel like growing up you get to watch these guys. Then once you go travel and you get to play in your own game, you get to speak to these guys in person and it's just an unreal atmosphere, honestly. ... Having a normal conversation as a guy he's recruiting, it's just crazy. You get to look at aspects of what he's looking at -- not only do you get to see him on YouTube, but you actually get to speak to him and he gets to break down little stuff he knows that you never thought about. So I'm just more than grateful."
Henry recently visited Michigan State and considers the Spartans to be at the top of list. Running backs coach Keith Bhonapha might not have rushed for 1,800 yards in the NFL, but he offers a key component on Henry's list -- fit.
"These other coaches, they like all the running backs that do spin moves, hurdle somebody -- he's just strict about it," Henry said of Bhonapha. "He wants you running straight downhill, be physical, and that's the type of running back I am. So when it comes to Michigan State, that's why they're at the top of my board."
