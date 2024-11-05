EXCLUSIVE: Unbelievable Spartans RB Target Sounds Off On Visit
2027 Central Valley running back Jance Henry might be one of the best running back prospects in the country. At 5-foot-8, 200 pounds, he is a freak athlete.
Confirmed measurables: bench press 305 pounds, deadlift 550 pounds, and he has a 450-pound squat. A 40-yard dash to die for. The right frame, akin to that of Michigan standout Blake Corum.
Henry is one of the Spartans' top priorities on the recruiting trail, regardless of class. Henry's coach, Mark Lyons, described to me this summer just how eye-opening Henry is.
"You do a double-take. You kind of just, like, 'Am I seeing this correctly? He's actually put together like that for a young man?'" Lyons said. "His body is unbelievable for his age. He has a lot of attributes of a lot of past running backs that kind of have that makeup as far as that body structure. You don't believe it unless you see him in street clothes."
When I spoke to Henry this summer, he told me the Spartans were at the top of his list. It would seem that hasn't really changed. He just made an appearance in East Lansing for a gameday visit against Indiana. He liked what he saw.
"From the beginning, the atmosphere was crazy," Henry said. "Everyone was greeting me -- they show real love down at Michigan State. The stadium was packed, and everybody was loud, so it was just a great atmosphere."
Spartans running backs coach Keith Bhonapha wants ball carriers who "fall forward." They don't have to be power backs, but angry runners who can bounce or break tackles are desired. That is exactly what Henry offers. Henry is a big fan of Bhonapha, too.
"We talk a lot, man, every time I get to see him, he might call me every now and then. It's just great," Henry said. "You know, as a coach, he tells me what I need to work on, and I really like that. So me and KB have had a great relationship, honestly. ... These other coaches, they like all the running backs that do spin moves, hurdle somebody -- he's just strict about it. He wants you running straight downhill, be physical, and that's the type of running back I am. So when it comes to Michigan State, that's why they're at the top of my board."
