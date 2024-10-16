EXCLUSIVE: MSU WR Commit Gives Thoughts on Spartans' QB Situation
There are many things that go into recruiting a wide receiver. Position coach is everything, for one. Contrary to popular belief, a position coach is what will typically sell a recruit on a program. Not the head coach.
After all, the position coach is who the player will interact with the most on a daily basis for the next three-to-five years, alongside the strength and conditioning coach. Hence the reason the position coach does all the recruiting (along with the fact that head coaches have too many obligations).
Where am I going with this? Wide receivers, like other recruits, take everything into account. They also look at one thing no one else has to -- they keep an on who the quarterback could be during their time with a given team. It is obvious enough -- that's the person who has to deliver them the ball.
Who's at quarterback matters big time in receiver recruiting. More than it is given credit for. The Michigan State Spartans have a mercurial talent in quarterback Aidan Chiles, just 19 years old with a cannon arm, moxy and athleticism. And the follies of youth.
Nonetheless, Chiles is an attractive option for recruits looking to play with a gunslinger. 2025 wide receiver Charles Taplin, a three-star Spartans commit, was able to witness Chiles in action live against Ohio State.
"I like that he's elusive, he can move. He's not just going to stay in the pocket -- he can roll out, he can throw on the run, I'm a fan of Aidan Chiles," Taplin said.
Chiles' style is one that Taplin is already acclimated to thanks to his Red Oak High School. Ad-libbing quarterbacks help Taplin's game, he said.
"Say if the play breaks down and he has to roll out, it's a scramble drill," Taplin said. "That's something I'm already doing right now. We do scramble drills all the time. I'll definitely get used to it and it definitely helps. ... It's a little more difficult but it's all part of football, everything's not going to go according to the play. Things are gonna go wrong, things are gonna change. We just have to adjust on the run."
